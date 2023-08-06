MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-$4.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.70 billion-$13.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.17 billion. MasTec also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-4.19 EPS.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $99.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.23. MasTec has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

