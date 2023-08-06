Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 45 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.48.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.18, for a total transaction of $40,426.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.18, for a total value of $40,426.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,445.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,223,940. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $551.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $561.18 and a 200 day moving average of $492.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The firm has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

