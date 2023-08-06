Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 142 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,840 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $203,552,000 after acquiring an additional 103,504 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $158.34 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $160.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.