Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 32 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in BlackRock by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $710.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $703.89 and a 200 day moving average of $689.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $106.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

