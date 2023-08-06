Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases 26 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.2% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,265 shares of company stock worth $11,589,681. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $690.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $638.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.47.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

