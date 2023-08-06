Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases 726 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 14.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 17.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,366,403.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,366,403.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $160,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,505,603.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 646,395 shares of company stock valued at $114,793,237. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNOW stock opened at $166.67 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $205.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.90 and a 200 day moving average of $159.60. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

