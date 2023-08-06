Means Investment CO. Inc. Raises Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned 0.35% of Camden National worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Camden National by 0.5% in the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 97,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden National by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 82,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Camden National by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Camden National news, Director David C. Flanagan bought 3,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $99,667.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,783.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAC opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $523.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.76. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Camden National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

