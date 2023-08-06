Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 28 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $445.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $456.47 and a 200 day moving average of $465.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

