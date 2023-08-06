Means Investment CO. Inc. Trims Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $144.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.69. The stock has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

