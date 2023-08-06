Meter Governance Price Hits $1.80 on Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $38.63 million and approximately $100,480.39 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00006172 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000584 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,901,610 coins and its circulating supply is 21,521,115 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, "Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/."

