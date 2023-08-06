Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,343 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in AT&T by 8.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,448,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE T traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 38,965,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,509,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.