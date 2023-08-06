Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 45,341 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,341 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. 12,704,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,118,704. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.