Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 25.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.63. 1,827,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,341. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.57 and a 200-day moving average of $171.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

