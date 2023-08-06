Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,854 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 61.8% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 133,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 51,063 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,734,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,162,000 after purchasing an additional 343,845 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average of $97.41. The company has a market capitalization of $149.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

