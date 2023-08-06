Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 18,758 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,553 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,922,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,665,342,000 after buying an additional 177,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,630,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,173,595,000 after purchasing an additional 750,331 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,579,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.