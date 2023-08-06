MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches Market Cap of $66.72 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $14.94 or 0.00051453 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $66.72 million and $996,707.96 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00020096 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017411 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014246 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,054.93 or 1.00076134 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 14.82638279 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $1,159,849.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.