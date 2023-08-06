MetLife’s (MET) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
MET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.18.
MetLife Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE MET opened at $63.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MetLife has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.49.
MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
MetLife Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.93%.
Institutional Trading of MetLife
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1,582.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,456,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,627 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,991,000 after purchasing an additional 452,240 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in MetLife by 0.6% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 54,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MetLife Company Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MetLife
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.