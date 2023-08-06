MetLife’s (MET) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.18.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE MET opened at $63.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MetLife has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.49.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.93%.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1,582.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,456,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,627 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,991,000 after purchasing an additional 452,240 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in MetLife by 0.6% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 54,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.