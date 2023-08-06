Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) is Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up about 1.6% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,679,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 733.5% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,856,000 after acquiring an additional 83,307 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,271.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,310.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1,424.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,470.14.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.