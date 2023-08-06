Minster Financial Corp. (MTFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Minster Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MTFC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share on Friday, August 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th.
Minster Financial Stock Performance
Shares of MTFC opened at $63.50 on Friday. Minster Financial has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $63.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.48.
About Minster Financial
