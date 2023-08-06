Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 1,743 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after acquiring an additional 102,903 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,000,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,018,000 after buying an additional 576,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.19.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 2.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 260,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,779,846,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OXY traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $63.52. 14,326,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,269,131. The company has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

