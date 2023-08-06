Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 52 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in ASML by 100.0% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 126.1% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.18.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $2.97 on Friday, reaching $678.04. 891,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $716.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $673.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.6281 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.76%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

