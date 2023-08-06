Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 26,282 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 108.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,282 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,055.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.16.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.11. 9,744,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,739,261. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.25. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

