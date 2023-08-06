Mitchell Capital Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.0% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 977,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $124,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,366 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 38,859 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 108,058 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 84,466 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.50. 12,658,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,846,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $152.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.23 and its 200 day moving average is $120.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

