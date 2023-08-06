Mitchell Capital Management Co. Grows Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,428 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BHP. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,512.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

About BHP Group

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $59.89. 2,328,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,191. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.