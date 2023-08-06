Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST remained flat at $112.59 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,871. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.53. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROST. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen upgraded Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.