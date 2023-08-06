Mitchell Capital Management Co. Invests $4.56 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,173 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,000. Arista Networks makes up 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 560.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Arista Networks by 67.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,760,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $492,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,358,963. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,760,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 180,656 shares of company stock worth $29,904,773 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,578,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,037. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.20 and a 52 week high of $190.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

