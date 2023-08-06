Mitchell Capital Management Co. Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,673 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. American Trust increased its position in shares of Trex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Trex by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Trex by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Trex Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $72.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,727. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.52. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $76.05.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.