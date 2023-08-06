Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 96 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $3.69 on Friday, hitting $504.08. The company had a trading volume of 428,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,367. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $564.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

