Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 18,000 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.95. 306,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,723. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $101.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.92 and a 200 day moving average of $91.81. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

