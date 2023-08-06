Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 5,294 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,341,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,020,000 after acquiring an additional 886,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,284,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,913,000 after buying an additional 22,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after buying an additional 966,580 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

NVO stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.60. 1,518,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,189. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $351.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

