Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,665 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Booking worth $86,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,990.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking Trading Up 7.9 %

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at $116,531,632.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $10,586,953. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,063.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,746.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2,618.44. The company has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $3,166.76.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 195.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $19.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 138.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.