Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 90,043 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 90,043 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Micron Technology worth $57,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

MU opened at $69.91 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day moving average is $62.69.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,810 shares of company stock valued at $10,095,380. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

