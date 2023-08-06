Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 892,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,574 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $67,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.83. The company has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $4,033,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,444,585 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

