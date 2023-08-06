Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 80,692 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of CVS Health worth $75,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after buying an additional 151,185 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 147,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 21,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.56.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.