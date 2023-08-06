Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $50.02 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $50,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $168.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.