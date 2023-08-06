Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 31,240 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,240 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $47,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.41.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

