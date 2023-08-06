Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $54,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 110,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.1% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $438.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.75.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

