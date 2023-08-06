MOBLAND Price Up 58.2% Over Last Week (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, MOBLAND has traded 58.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MOBLAND has a market capitalization of $104.94 million and $57,979.98 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBLAND token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MOBLAND Profile

MOBLAND was first traded on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBLAND should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

