Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,292 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,564 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE F opened at $12.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

