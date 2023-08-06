Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 421 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

ESGV stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

