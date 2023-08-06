Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000.
Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of DFSU stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22.
Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile
The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.
