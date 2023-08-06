Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,780 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 42.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 191.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ TTD opened at $84.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.81.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,584.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,070,787.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,403 shares of company stock worth $10,119,691. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on TTD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
