Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,780 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 42.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 191.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $84.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.81.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,584.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,070,787.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,403 shares of company stock worth $10,119,691. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

