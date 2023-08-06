Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 107,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 73,573 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $3,457,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SP Plus by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $39.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.90 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 2.35%. On average, research analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

SP Plus Profile

(Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.