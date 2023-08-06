Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 533 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Cigna Group Price Performance

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock worth $4,705,544. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $286.58 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.09 and a 200-day moving average of $275.17.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

