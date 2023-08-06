Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,117 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of FedEx by 105.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

FDX opened at $263.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.82. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

