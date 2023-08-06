Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $62.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

MNST has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.16.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 4.9 %

MNST stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

