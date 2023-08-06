Morgan Stanley Increases Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target to GBX 296

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 295 ($3.79) to GBX 296 ($3.80) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MNGPF. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Man Group from GBX 293 ($3.76) to GBX 297 ($3.81) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.34) to GBX 275 ($3.53) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Man Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Man Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Man Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. Man Group has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $3.42.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

