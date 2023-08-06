Morgan Stanley Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $146.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $146.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPN. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.03.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GPN opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

