Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock Rating Lowered by Northcoast Research

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MWA. TD Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 5.77%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,650,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,698,000 after buying an additional 18,631,527 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,645,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,589,000 after buying an additional 1,356,570 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,817,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,671,000 after buying an additional 2,388,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,042,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 148.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,320,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,110,000 after buying an additional 3,772,093 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

