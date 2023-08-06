Murphy USA’s (MUSA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $370.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $318.60.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $300.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.23. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $231.65 and a 12-month high of $323.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy USA news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,129.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,628 shares of company stock worth $455,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 635.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 238,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,918,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,194,000 after purchasing an additional 164,519 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 49.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 441,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,802,000 after purchasing an additional 145,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 134.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,925,000 after buying an additional 137,709 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

